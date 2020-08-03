Despite several effective vaccines for coronavirus, no silver bullet: WHO

YouTube
    New Delhi, Aug 03: The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday warned that despite hope for "effective vaccines" for the coronavirus, there might never be a silver bullet for the COVID-19.

    Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

    "A number of vaccines are now in phase three clinical trials and we all hope to have a number of effective vaccines that can help prevent people from infection. However, there's no silver bullet at the moment and there might never be. For now, stopping outbreaks comes down to the basics of public health and disease control," read an official statement by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

    DCGI nod to Serum Inst. of India for phase 2 & 3 clinical trials of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine

    He further added that the number of coronavirus cases has increased 5 fold and the number of deaths has tripled in the last 3 months.

    "Number of cases globally has increased more than 5-fold to 17.5 million & the number of deaths has more than tripled to 680,000 since WHO's emergency committee on COVID19 last met 3 months ago," he added.

    In India, human trials of Bharat Biotech manufactured vaccine - COVAXIN - have begun and volunteers are now being administered the under trial vaccine.

    Story first published: Monday, August 3, 2020, 20:03 [IST]
