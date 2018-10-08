Despite review petition, Kerala government to implement Sabarimala verdict

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 8: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that the government will implement the Supreme Court verdict on the entry of women in Sabarimala temple. Filing a review petition is against the stand.

Speaking to media, Vijayan said,''It is the responsibility of the government to implement the verdict of SC. It is not the policy of the government to fight with believers. Their interest will be protected. Government is ready for discussion.''

He further said,''Today women have made their mark in all aspects of life across world. When women menstruate they were shifted away. They were not allowed to enter their kitchens. These things have changed. There have been revolts, political parties have supported such steps.''

''In older days, first menstruation was celebrated in the families. When they menstruate women used to be shifted away from homes but today women have made their mark in all aspects of life across the world,'' he also said.

The Supreme Court on September 28 struck down the centuries-old rule that barred women between 10 and 50 years of age to enter the shrine of Lord Ayyappa.

Meanwhile, M Padmakumar, president of the Travancore Devasom Board (TDB) - which is the custodian of the temple, met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Cliff House, the official residence of the chief minister. Following the verdict, the state government had clarified that it would not file any review petition challenging the SC order. Later, the Devasom Board also announced its decision to not file challenge the top court's order in the matter.