Despite Rahul's full support to 'Didi', Bengal Cong unit to hold massive protest against TMC

Kolkata, Feb 05:

Kolkata, Feb 05: Despite Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has lent full support to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for her protest against the Centre's 'misuse' of CBI, the state unit of his own party has declared that it will hold a massive protest against the Trinamool Congress for its alleged involvement in the chit fund scams.

The Congress party in the state will organise a rally on February 6 to demand the immediate conclusion of the investigation in Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund scams, refund to the investors and immediate arrest and prosecution of the accused in the Narada scam.

Taking a stand contradictory to the party's high command over the imbroglio involving the CBI, West Bengal state Congress president Somen Mitra on Monday questioned why Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar is avoiding interrogation by the central investigating agency in the chit fund scam.

"If he [Rajeev Kumar] is not in the wrong then why is he avoiding the CBI?" Mitra asked at a press conference here. The state unit's position is a contrast to that of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who had on Sunday called up Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and extended support to her.

On Sunday evening, Mamata Banerjee sat on a dharna after the CBI tried to quiz Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with Saradha and Rose Valley Chit Fund scams. Most opposition parties have extended their support to Mamata Banerjee in her fight against the CBI.

On the other hand, describing the showdown in Kolkata as a "Constitutional crisis", the BJP has demanded that President's Rule be imposed in West Bengal.