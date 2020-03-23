Despite lockdown, life appears to be near normal in 82 districts

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 23: Despite a lock down across 82 districts in the country, life appeared to be near normal in most parts. Shops and establishments were open and people were seen on the streets.

People were seen at the hotels in most parts and people were thronging them. Small shops selling cigarettes too were open and when asked about the lockdown, the owner informed that they had not received any official order as yet.

The roads that wore a deserted look on Sunday appeared to be normal today, although the vehicular movement was lesser compared to normal. When asked many said that they were not aware of the order issued by the Centre and respective state governments.

Government officials contacted by OneIndia say that the order would be implemented without fail. Government buses would continue to ply in smaller numbers, the officer also said.

Delhi locked down: What you should know

The order of the government says that Grocery stores, bakery, hospital, medical stores, petrol pump and other establishments providing essential service will continue to function during the lockdown period. There is no restriction on the movement of people. However people are advised to avoid crowds. If the need be, Section 144 will also be implemented, the officer cited above said. Section 144 bars the assembly of four or more persons.

The lockdown becomes extremely essential to control the spread of the virus. With more cases being reported everyday, the government had to take extreme measures to ensure that the pandemic is brought under control.