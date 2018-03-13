Despite Karti being evasive, non-cooperative, CBI has proof to implicate him

The Central Bureau of Investigation has said that it was conducting the probe into the INX Media case without the cooperation of Karti Chidambaram, the main accused in the case.

Karti was remanded to judicial custody till March 24 by a special CBI court on Monday. While moving the application seeking judicial custody, the CBI said that there was enough proof to implicate him in the case.

The CBI, however, stated that Karti remained evasive and non-cooperative during the interrogation. "Under the circumstances when there is sufficient material clearly implicating the accused in this serious economic offence, it is absolutely necessary that the accused be remanded to the judicial custody," the CBI counsel said. Meanwhile, Karti's counsel asked the court to hear his bail plea too, which was listed for March 15. He also sought a separate cell, but the request was turned down.

While remanding him to judicial custody, the court directed the Tihar jail authorities to provide adequate security. His application for home cooked food was also not allowed by the court.

Karti was produced before the court after his remand in CBI custody ended on Monday. The CBI had secured his custody twice and had questioned him for several hours. He was also taken to Mumbai where he was brought face to face with INX Media promoter, Indrani Mukerjea.

The CBI had both occasions complained to the court that Karti was non-cooperative during questioning. The CBI also had brought him face to face on Sunday with his chartered accountant, Bhaskararaman.

