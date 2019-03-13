Despite Congress' snub in Delhi, Kejriwal reaches out to Rahul for alliance in Haryana

New Delhi, Mar 13: After failing to forge an alliance with Congress in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday appealed to Rahul Gandhi to form an alliance for defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"I want to give a proposal to Rahul Gandhi that if JJP, Aam Aadmi Party and Congress will fight the election together in Haryana, we can defeat BJP on all the 10 seats in the state. In Delhi, we are winning without Congress, so people don't have to worry about that," he told the media.

He further described Prime Minister Narendra Modi-BJP chief Amit Shah jodi (combination) as "very dangerous for the country".

"It's important to defeat them. The number of people who want to defeat Prime Minister is very large, but they are divided amongst themselves. They all need to come together. The jodi of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah wins because these people are divided," he said.

Rahul Gandhi on Monday ruled out any alliance with the AAP in Delhi and asked party workers in the capital to win all 7 Lok Sabha seats.

Amid speculation over Congress tying up with Arvind Kejriwal's AAP to take on the BJP in Delhi, former CM Sheila Dikshit further fuelled the rumours after her recent meeting with Sonia Gandhi.

However, at a party workers' meet in Delhi on Monday, Rahul Gandhi asked them to win all Lok Sabha seats in the Union Territory, thus ruling out any talks of an alliance ahead of the elections that start on April 11.

Earlier, Kejriwal and other AAP leaders had sounded hopeful of an alliance to defeat the BJP, however, after being snubbed by Sheila Dikshit's Congress, they also ruled out the tie-up.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Congress had won zero seats in Delhi while even the ruling AAP had also not won anything.

BJP swept the Lok Sabha elections and won all seven seats.

Delhi goes to polls in the sixth phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections. Polling in Delhi will take place on May 12 and votes will be counted on May 23.