FATF review of India’s anti-money laundering and terror financing regime pushed to 2021 due to Covid

FATF all set to decide on Pakistan's grey list status in virtual meeting

Despite all out back-channel efforts, why Pak will remain in the grey list

FATF’s Asia Pacific Group keeps Pakistan in the enhanced follow up list

Despite being under FATF scanner, Pak makes attempts to smuggle arms into Kashmir

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 13: The Indian Army has foiled another attempt by Pakistan to smuggle weapons into Kashmir.

While the Global Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has begun deliberations on Pakistan's compliance with international anti-terrorist financing norms, Pakistan continues to support terrorism by abetting smuggling of weapons across the Line of Control, the Army said.

Explained: Why FATF kept Pakistan on Enhanced Follow-up

On 12 October 2020, alert Indian troops deployed at the Tangdhar Sector of North Kashmir, thwarted yet another attempt by Pakistan Army to smuggle weapons from PoJK.

A joint search operation launched along with JKP recovered a bag with following items from a location close to the Line of Control:-

Five Pistols

Ten Magazines

138 rounds of ammunition

It may be recalled that on October 9 2020, alert Indian troops deployed at the neighboring Keran Sector of North Kashmir had recovered four AK 74 Rifles, Eight Magazines and 240 AK Rifle ammunition.