Despite being informed about his daughter's death, this UP cop didn't stop his duty

A Uttar Pradesh policeman was hailed for his dedication to his duty for saving strangers life even after being informed about his daughter's sudden death. Bhupendra Tomar (57) did something which will definitely restore your faith in humanity.

Head constable Bhupendra Tomar was on his usual duty with his team at 9 am on February 23 when they received a call about a man who was lying on the road with multiple stab injuries. As the team began to rush to the spot, Tomar received another call that his 27-year-old daughter had died suddenly.

However, even after hearing this, he collected himself and took the decision to save a stranger's life which very few courageous men will go for.

His team as well insisted him to head back home, but Tomar decided to proceed with his team to save the man who was battling for life.

Tomar rushed the critically injured man to the hospital and saved his life. Only after ensuring the man's health, Tomar rushed home and gave himself time to grieve his daughter's death.

"Leave the dead behind and save those alive is the credo that I follow. I don't think I have done anything exceptional," Tomar told TOI.

Tomar was recently felicitated for his grit and commitment to duty. He was also felicitated by Saharanpur deputy inspector general of police (DIG), Sharad Sachan, and senior superintendent of police (SSP), Saharanpur, Babloo Kumar. The Director-General of police, O P Singh, has promised Tomar's family of all help that they would need in this time of grief.

OneIndia News

