‘Desperate measures’: India on China-backed Pakistan bid to raise Kashmir at UNSC

New Delhi, Jan 16: India on Thursday said Pakistan's effort to raise Jammu and Kashmir at the UN Security Council through China was a desperate measure to peddle baseless allegations.

"Attempt was made by Pak, through a UNSC member, to misuse the platform. Overwhelming majority of UNSC was of view that UNSC was not the right forum for such issues&it should be discussed bilaterally, " the foreign affairs ministry said.

Pakistan-China fail again on raising Kashmir issue at UN

"The informal closed door meeting concluded without any outcome. Pakistan's desperate measures to peddle baseless allegation, and present and alarming scenario, it lacked any credibility," it added.

In a message for China, the ministry spokesperson "In our view, China should seriously reflect on this global consensus, draw the proper lessons and refrain from taking such action in the future."

On Wednesday, China made the fresh pitch to raise the Kashmir issue under "other matters" during closed consultations in the Security Council Consultations Room.

The current move by China was the third such attempt since August when the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution was scrapped by the government, and the state was bifurcated into two union territories.

Last month, France, the US, the UK and Russia foiled an attempt by China to discuss Kashmir at a closed-door meeting of the UNSC.

China has been critical of India's reorganisation of J&K and has particularly criticised New Delhi for making Ladakh a union territory. China lays claim over several parts of Ladakh.