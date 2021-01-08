Desperate ISIS terrorist from Kerala who attempted to reach Syria twice sentenced

Analysing ISIS’ Voice of Hind: How it is being used to provoke Muslims against the government

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 08: An ISIS terrorist has been sentenced to seven years in jail by a special National Investigation Agency court in New Delhi.

Shajahan Velluva Kandy a resident of Kannur is a member of proscribed international terrorist organisation ISIS. He had associated himself with ISIS with the intention of furthering its activities.

In October 2016, he along with his family had gone to Turkey via Malaysia with an intention to go to Syria to fight on behalf of the ISIS.

However, while crossing Turkey-Syria border, he along with his family were apprehended by the Turkish authorities and deported back to India in 2017. In his desperation to serve the cause of ISIS, he procured an Indian passport.

Again in April 2017, he travelled to Turkey via Thailand. He was again apprehended and deported to India. The NIA filed a chargesheet against Shajahan Velluva Kandy and Mohd. Mustafa, who was arrested in connection with the same case from Chennai on July 12 2017.