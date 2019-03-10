Desist from displaying photographs of defence personnel: EC advisory to political parties

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Mar 09: The Election Commission issued advisory to all national and state political parties of the country asking them to 'desist from displaying photographs of Defence personnel or photographs of functions involving Defence personnel in advertisements, or otherwise as part of their election propaganda/campaigning'.

In a statement on Saturday, the election commission said it was brought to its notice that photographs of defence personnel were being used by political parties and candidates in advertisements as part of their election propaganda.

The Election Commission, in its notice, drew the parties' attention to a letter dated December 4, 2013, that gave reasons for not using the armed forces in poll campaigns. "It is pertinent to mention here that the Armed Forces of a nation are the guardian of its frontiers, security and the political system. They are apolitical and neutral stakeholders in a modern democracy. It is therefore necessary that political parties and leaders exercise great caution while making any reference to the Armed Forces in their political campaigns," an extract from the notice noted.

"The Commission is of view that photographs of Chief of Army Staff or any other Defence personnel and photographs of functions of Defence Forces should not be associated with or used in any manner in advertisement/propaganda/campaigning or in any other manner in connection with elections by political parties and candidates," it added.

The advisory has been issued after a banner carrying photographs of PM Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah with Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman surfaced in Delhi's Mehrauli area on Saturday.