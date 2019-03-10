  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Desist from displaying photographs of defence personnel: EC advisory to political parties

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 09: The Election Commission issued advisory to all national and state political parties of the country asking them to 'desist from displaying photographs of Defence personnel or photographs of functions involving Defence personnel in advertisements, or otherwise as part of their election propaganda/campaigning'.

    Desist from displaying photographs of defence personnel: EC advisory to political parties
    Desist from displaying photographs of defence personnel: EC advisory to political parties

    In a statement on Saturday, the election commission said it was brought to its notice that photographs of defence personnel were being used by political parties and candidates in advertisements as part of their election propaganda.

    Also read: If you say 'Chowkidar' people will respond with 'Chor Hai': Rahul Gandhi

    The Election Commission, in its notice, drew the parties' attention to a letter dated December 4, 2013, that gave reasons for not using the armed forces in poll campaigns. "It is pertinent to mention here that the Armed Forces of a nation are the guardian of its frontiers, security and the political system. They are apolitical and neutral stakeholders in a modern democracy. It is therefore necessary that political parties and leaders exercise great caution while making any reference to the Armed Forces in their political campaigns," an extract from the notice noted.

    "The Commission is of view that photographs of Chief of Army Staff or any other Defence personnel and photographs of functions of Defence Forces should not be associated with or used in any manner in advertisement/propaganda/campaigning or in any other manner in connection with elections by political parties and candidates," it added.

    The advisory has been issued after a banner carrying photographs of PM Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah with Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman surfaced in Delhi's Mehrauli area on Saturday.

    More bjp NewsView All

    Read more about:

    bjp congress election commission

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue