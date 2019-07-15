‘Desist’ from addressing judges as ‘My Lord’: Rajasthan High Court

By Shreya

Jaipur, July 15: The Rajasthan High Court on Monday asked lawyers to "desist" from addressing judges as "my lord" and "your lordship".

The decision was taken unanimously in a Full Court meeting held on Sunday "to honour the mandate of equality enshrined in the Constitution of India."

"To honour the mandate of equality enshrined in the Constitution of India, the Full Court in its meeting dated 14.07.2019 has unanimously resolved to request the counsels and those who appear before the Court to desist from addressing the Hon'ble Judges as 'My Lord' and 'Your Lordship'."

"All that judges need is a respectful and dignified way of addressing them. You don't need to call us My Lord or Lordship always, calling us 'sir' is good enough for us," the bench had said.

The decision was taken over a PIL filed by advocate Shiv Sagar Tiwari, who had said that it was a symbol of slavery and against the dignity of the country.

The Bar Council of India in 2006 had passed a resolution prohibiting the usage of such terms which are "a relic of the colonial past."