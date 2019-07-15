  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ‘Desist’ from addressing judges as ‘My Lord’: Rajasthan High Court

    By Shreya
    |

    Jaipur, July 15: The Rajasthan High Court on Monday asked lawyers to "desist" from addressing judges as "my lord" and "your lordship".

    The decision was taken unanimously in a Full Court meeting held on Sunday "to honour the mandate of equality enshrined in the Constitution of India."

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "To honour the mandate of equality enshrined in the Constitution of India, the Full Court in its meeting dated 14.07.2019 has unanimously resolved to request the counsels and those who appear before the Court to desist from addressing the Hon'ble Judges as 'My Lord' and 'Your Lordship'."

    "All that judges need is a respectful and dignified way of addressing them. You don't need to call us My Lord or Lordship always, calling us 'sir' is good enough for us," the bench had said.

    The decision was taken over a PIL filed by advocate Shiv Sagar Tiwari, who had said that it was a symbol of slavery and against the dignity of the country.

    The Bar Council of India in 2006 had passed a resolution prohibiting the usage of such terms which are "a relic of the colonial past."

    More RAJASTHAN News

    Read more about:

    rajasthan

    Story first published: Monday, July 15, 2019, 21:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 15, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue