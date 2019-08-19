  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Desipearl, an easy way to earn money from a website and Facebook fan page

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 19: Here is an easy way to earn money from website and Facebook Fan pages!

    Desipearl is a Digital Media house, delivering content in 8 Indian Languages i.e English, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali and Gujarati.

    Desipearl, an easy way to earn money from a website and Facebook fan page

    Currently we have 300+ active sites registered with us. Desipearl is the easiest way to make money from Indian websites and Facebook Fan pages.

    We provide fresh content every couple of minutes based on the search history and online behaviour of the readers. We are known for higher CTR and better CPC. Our customised widgets / native ads on your FB Fan page/Website/Blogs/Apps helps our affiliates to earn better revenue.There is no limit in what we can achieve together.

    Our categories have wide a variety of content such as News, Sports, Current Affairs, Movies, Lifestyle, Gadgets, Auto, Travel, Finance, Coupons etc. You can add Facebook Fan Page/Websites by creating new customised widgets and also check for revenue reports in the dashboard.

    How does it works?

    1. Register-Click on https://www.desipearl.com/
    2. Approval-You will get log-in access to Desipearl dashboard once your Website/Facebook Page is Approved.
    3. Promote-Once Approved-you can start promoting our content on you Page/Website.
    4. Earn - Every unique click offers Better Revenue!

    Free Registration, Reports and Payments:

    • You will get log-in access to Desipearl dashboard, where you can check your traffic Reports, Earnings, list of Socio Promo links/ Widgets to promote etc. As per the report, payment will be credited to your bank account when the required amount is accrued.
    • Please find the below mentioned image link from our partner website to know more about Desipearl advertising widgets. You can see the Desipearl widget under the title 'You May Like' Sponsored Links by Desipearl below the main story.

    We wish to see you soon as our Affiliate!

    For more information, please mail us: info@desipearl.com or visit https://www.desipearl.com/

    More WEBSITE News

    Read more about:

    website facebook

    Story first published: Monday, August 19, 2019, 10:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue