Desh Ka Mood Survey: BJP to retain MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, UP a tough task

New Delhi, Oct 4: With 2019 Lok Sabha elections round the corner, ABP News conducted the "Desh Ka Mood" survey to judge the mood of the nation. The findings in the survey highlight people's opinion about the performance of the BJP-led NDA government and their viewpoint on the opposition parties.

The opposition parties have reached a "broad strategic understanding" to together defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The dilemma facing the Opposition parties is: should they form and unite under a national platform with the specific objective of stalling the BJP in the crucial 2019 Lok Sabha polls or should they instead opt for a tacit understanding?

Political analysts feel that failure of the Opposition to unite against the BJP government on various issues, the weakening of the Congress since its defeat in the 2014 general elections and the consequently, absence of a strong alternative to the saffron party has aided the BJP's rise.

Here is the scenario in different states ahead of the Lok Sabha polls

Uttar Pradesh

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance will suffer a huge loss in Uttar Pradesh if Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) fight 2019 Lok Sabha election together.

As per the survey, if Congress joins SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh, their coalition will get 56 seats and the NDA to get only 24.

In another scenario, if SP allies with BSP, their alliance will get 42 seats and the NDA may secure 36; Congress-led UPA will only get 2 seats.

Bihar

The ABP-C-Voter 'Desh ka mood' survey has predicted that the BJP may 31 out of the 80 seats in Bihar in the upcoimg 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The poll has considered two possible scenarios - one is where LJP and RLSP stay with the NDA, while the other is where both these current allies side with the UPA.

If the RLSP and LJP stay with the NDA then the coalition, of which even the JD (U) is part of, may win 31 seats. On the other hand, if the RLSP and LJP part ways with the BJP and join the UPA then the NDA win be reduced to 22 seats, which is the same number which the BJP alone managed in 2014.

The BJP's allies in Bihar are Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) (JD (U)), Ram Vilas Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP).

Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh

NDA is likely to sweep both Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, according to opinion poll "Desh Ka Mood" conducted by ABP news.

As per the survey, there's a clear-cut Modi wave visible in Madhya Pradesh for 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The NDA is winning 23 out of 29 seats if general elections are held today and the UPA getting only 6.

In another BJP- ruled state Chhattisgarh, the NDA will win 9 seats out of 11 and the UPA only 2 if Lok Sabha elections were held today.

Rajasthan

As per the findings of "Desh ka Mood" if Lok Sabha elections were held today in Rajasthan, the NDA is up for another good show with 18 seats and UPA securing only 7.

Maharashtra

BJP will emerge as the largest party if all the major parties contest elections separately. However, if Shiv Sena ditches NDA, and Congress stitches an alliance with NCP, then UPA will have an upper hand, suggests "Desh Ka Mood" survey.

Shiv Sena and BJP together will outshine Congress and NCP alliance in Maharashtra by far.

Odisha

BJP will emerge as the largest party with 13 seats reducing the ruling party Biju Janta Dal to 6 seats and UPA having only 2 seats, suggests ABP News' Desh Ka Mood Survey.

North- Eastern states

According to the survey, Lotus blooming in the northeastern states with the BJP-led NDA expected to get 18 out of 25 seats if 2019 Lok Sabha elections were held today.

With NDA bagging 18 out of 25 seats in the northeastern states including Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura, the Saffron party is likely to emerge victorious.

Punjab

The Desh Ka Mood Survey predicted that UPA will win on 12 seats, while NDA will be limited to 1 seat out of the 13 seats, if elections are to be held today in Punjab.

Haryana

The Desh Ka Mood survey suggested that if elections are held today in Haryana NDA's side will be heavier as it will bag 6seats, while UPA will be limited to 3.

New Delhi

As per the Desh Ka Mood survey NDA will emerge as the single largest party with all the seven seats while UPA will fail to mark itself on even a single seat.

Southeren States

ABP survey predicts that regional parties will dominate the scene if elections are held today in the states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. On the 129 seats, UPA will outshine NDA with 32 seats as against 21 of NDA. Regional parties will hold 76 seats.