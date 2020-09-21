Derek O'Brien, Sanjay Singh among 8 MPs suspended for a week over Rajya Sabha ruckus

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 21: A fresh round of protests erupted in the Rajya Sabha on Monday morning after Chairman Venkaiah Naidu expressed "deep pain" over the ruckus on Sunday, and passed a motion of suspension against eight opposition MPs over their "unruly behaviour".

Derek O' Brien claims didn't tear the rule book in Rajya Sabha

Naidu also rejected the opposition's no-confidence motion against Deputy Chairman Harivansh following the uproar yesterday.

Taking note of the ruckus on Sunday, the Chairman today announced the suspension of eight opposition MPs for a week -- Derek O Brien, Sanjay Singh, Raju Satav, KK Ragesh, Ripun Bora, Dola Sen, Syed Nazir Hussain and Elamaran Karim.

Monsoon session Day 8: Rajya Sabha adjourned for second time

"The notice period of 14 days is required. I rule that the motion by LoP and other members is not admissible," Naidu said. Amid strong protests, Naidu said: "I order Mr Derek to leave the House."

Parliamentary Affairs Minister of State V. Muraleedharan moved the motion for suspension of Derek O'Brien, Sanjay Singh, Rajeev Satav, K.K. Ragesh, Syed Naseer Hussain, Ripun Bora, Dola Sen and Elamaram Kareem.

Two key farm bills, dubbed as the biggest reform in agriculture by the government, were on Sunday passed by Rajya Sabha with voice vote amid unprecedented unruly scenes by protesting opposition members who were demanding that the proposed legislation be referred to a House panel for greater scrutiny.

The ruckus started yesterday when the government was keen to put the farm bill to vote immediately after Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar's reply, but the opposition, led by Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, wanted the Rajya Sabha to take up the minister's reply and the vote on Monday. When the government refused, all hell broke loose.