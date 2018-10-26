Dera Sacha Sauda supporters getting united in Rajasthan before Assembly elections

New Delhi, Oct 26: Not only Haryana but Rajasthan too has certain degree of influence of Deras (sect) which too wield political clout and influence elections in certain pockets. One such organisation, Dera Sacha Sauda of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has become politically active in Rajasthan which apparently has its influence over roughly 35 Assembly seats.

Dera has sent message to its followers to make its strength realised despite the fact that Dera chief is in jail on charges of rape. Since Dera chief is in jail so no political leaders are reaching to his birth place Gurusar Modia. But Dera has already planned its strategy to make its strength realised to political parties contesting elections in the state and it is working on it. The birth place of Dera Sachcha Sauda chief is in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan.

Dera is planning to unite its followers Assembly-wise by organising Satsang (religious congregation). Dera people in the leading role at the block level have been communicated to unite people having faith in Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. The influence of Dera is in the several districts of Rajasthan that included Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Kota, Sikar, Churu, Alwar, Jaipur, Dausa and Bikaner in which around 35 Assembly constituencies have sizable supporters of Dera.

After Dera chief was sentenced for rape charges, cases against Dera workers were registered that has infuriated supporters of Dera against the Bharatiya Janata Party. But they are not sympathetic towards any other political party. Dera has an eight-member political wing in Rajasthan that is in consultation and after the reading the mind of their supporters any decision will be taken which way to go.

Besides Sirsa in Haryana, Sri Ganganagar is district in Rajasthan is also an important place for Dera followers where lots of activities related to Dera take place. The district has sizable supporters of Sikhs and Dera supporters. So the support of Dera will matter in and around Sri Ganganagar district.