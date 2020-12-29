Deputy Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Council SL Dharme Gowda found dead; Suicide note recovered

Bengaluru, Dec 29: Deputy Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Council SL Dharme Gowda was found dead on a railway track near Kadur in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka. It is reportedly said that a suicide note has been recovered.

Dharme Gowda had left his home last night and his family was worried about his whereabouts. The development comes as a shocker to the Janata Dal (Secular).

"It is shocking to learn the news of Deputy Speaker of the State Legislative Council and JDS leader SL Dharmegowda's suicide. He was a calm and decent man. This is a loss of the state (sic)," HD Deve Gowda, former PM and JD(S) leader said.

Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said that the party has lost an "impeccable" politician. "The news of the suicide of senior party leader and of my brother SL Dharmega Gowda came as a shock. We lost a politician of impeccable personality. May the Lord have mercy on the family and fans of Dharmagowda," Kumaraswamy said in a tweet.

Recently, Karnataka Council witnessed a high-octane drama that saw Dharme Gowda being heckled by Congress MLCs.

Visuals had shown that the 64-year-old, low-profile politician was dragged from the chair by Congress members and brought to the well of the House. The Congress legislators had accused the BJP of 'unconstitutionally' making him sit on the chair after they had moved a no-confidence motion against the Chairman of the House.

Dharme Gowda's death is likely to trigger a political storm in Karnataka especially on the backdrop of the recent incidents. His brother SL Bhoje Gowda is also an MLC and is known to be a close confidante of Kumaraswamy.