Deputy Secretary Biegun to visit India, Bangladesh next week

New Delhi, Oct 10: US Deputy Secretary of State, Stephen E Biegun will visit New Delhi and meet with senior government officials between October 12 and 14.

He will also deliver the keynote remarks at the India-US Forum.

Building on Secretary Pompeo's October 6 meeting with Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar and ahead of the US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue later this year, Deputy Secretary Biegun's engagements in India will focus on advancing the United States-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and how the United States and India can work together to advance peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the globe.

From October 14-16, Deputy Secretary Biegun will visit Dhaka, Bangladesh to meet with senior government officials and reaffirm the United States-Bangladesh partnership.

The Deputy Secretary's engagements in Bangladesh will focus on advancing our common vision of a free, open, inclusive, peaceful, and secure Indo-Pacific region with shared prosperity for all; US-Bangladesh cooperation on COVID-19 response and recovery efforts; and sustainable economic development.