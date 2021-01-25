Deputy sarpanch in Chattisgarh killed by naxals

YouTube
    Raipur, Jan 25: A deputy sarpanch was killed by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district, over 200 kilometres from state capital Raipur, police said on Monday.

    The incident took place late Saturday evening in Permapal village under Bayanar police station limits when the victim, identified as Bajjaram Korram, was in his house with his family, an official said.

    As per preliminary information, over a dozen ultras stormed into the house of Korram, deputy sarpanch of Permapal, dragged him out, thrashed him and strangled him, the official said.

    "They accused him of working against the interests of the local people. The village is located deep inside a forest along the Kondagaon-Narayanpur inter-district border," he said.

      "Prima facie it seems the Bayanar area committee of the Maoists was involved in the incident. Security forces have launched a combing operation in the area to nab the killers," he added.

      Story first published: Monday, January 25, 2021, 14:45 [IST]
