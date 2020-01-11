  • search
    Department of military affairs spruced up with additional manpower

    New Delhi, Jan 11: The new Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat would have under him a mix of officials both in uniform as well as civilians.

    The newly created department of military affairs headed by the CDS would have two joint secretaries, 13 deputy secretaries and 25 under-secretaries. This is in addition to the four existing verticals in the defence ministry. The four verticals are departments of defence, defence production, defence research and development and ex-service welfare.

    Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Ary Chief Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria
    In his first official directive after taking over as the Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat has asked top officials of Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff to prepare a proposal to create an Air Defence Command.

    In first directive, new CDS directs creation of Air Defence Command

    The move is aimed at enhancing military synergy and optimally utilise resources of the Armed Forces. General Rawat has set June 30 as the deadline for the proposal to be submitted.

    This refers to the protection of military assets from an aerial threat by the enemy. The Air Defence Command would include air defence resources of all three service chiefs.

    General Rawat as CDS is the permanent chairman of the chief of staffs committee and heads the newly formed department of military affairs. He is also the single point adviser to the Defence Minister.

    Creation of CDS will help India face challenges of modern warfare: PM Modi

    A six-member panel will be formed to suggest measures to speed up joint manship among the three services. The CDS is expected to bring about jointness among the services within three years.

