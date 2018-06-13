English

Department of Atomic Energy jobs: Check vacancy list here

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Here are the job vacancies in the Department of Atomic Energy Hyderabad. Applications have been invited for recruitment to Nurse, Sub Officer, Lead Fireman, Driver cum Pump Operator cum Fireman, Stenographer grade 2, Stenographer grade 3, Upper Division Clerk, Driver and Security Guard posts.

    Department of Atomic Energy jobs: Check vacancy list here

    The last date to apply is June 29, 2018. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website nfc.gov.in. 'User Guide is available on the Website duly explaining the procedure to apply, payment of application fee, upload Photo & Signature and to take printout of application form submitted.

    Vacancies:

    • Nurse 'A': 2 posts
    • Sub Officer 'B': 3 posts
    • Leading Fireman 'A': 1 post
    • Drive cum Pump Operator cum Fireman 'A': 11 posts
    • Stenographer Grade 2 (English): 2 posts
    • Stenographer Grade 3 (English): 1 post
    • Stenographer Grade 3 (Hindi): 1 post
    • Upper Division Clerk: 4 posts
    • Driver (Ordinary Grade): 10 posts
    • Security Guard: 1 post

    Read more about:

    atomic energy jobs

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    Election Result 
    Jayanagar (B'lore) Election Results
    CandidateVotes
    SOWMYA REDDY54,457
    B N PRAHLAD51,568
    RAVI KRISHNA REDDY1,861
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue