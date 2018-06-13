Department of Atomic Energy jobs: Check vacancy list here

For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Here are the job vacancies in the Department of Atomic Energy Hyderabad. Applications have been invited for recruitment to Nurse, Sub Officer, Lead Fireman, Driver cum Pump Operator cum Fireman, Stenographer grade 2, Stenographer grade 3, Upper Division Clerk, Driver and Security Guard posts.
The last date to apply is June 29, 2018. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website nfc.gov.in. 'User Guide is available on the Website duly explaining the procedure to apply, payment of application fee, upload Photo & Signature and to take printout of application form submitted.
Vacancies:
- Nurse 'A': 2 posts
- Sub Officer 'B': 3 posts
- Leading Fireman 'A': 1 post
- Drive cum Pump Operator cum Fireman 'A': 11 posts
- Stenographer Grade 2 (English): 2 posts
- Stenographer Grade 3 (English): 1 post
- Stenographer Grade 3 (Hindi): 1 post
- Upper Division Clerk: 4 posts
- Driver (Ordinary Grade): 10 posts
- Security Guard: 1 post
Subscribe to Oneindia. For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day