    Deoband directs Muslims to temper down Eid festivitiese

    New Delhi, May 19: The Darul Uloom Deoband has issued a fatwa asking all Muslims to offer prayers and celebrate Eid at home this year. This fatwa was issued in keeping with the extended national wide lockdown.

    On social media groups there have been messages like no new clothes, just wear your best clothes. The messages are urging people to fill the festive void with the spirit of giving. There are suggestions to pay a needy child's school fee or help someone who is unable to pay their rent. Messages have also suggested helping reviving one's business.

    The Lucknow Trade Association says that the volume of Eid business lost n the city this time would be around Rs 500 crore.

    In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh combined, the loss is at around Rs 2,000 crore.

    Community leaders in Telangana have asked everyone to temper down the festive spirit, not only due to the lockdown, but also to respect those whose livelihood and lives have been affected due to this pandemic.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 8:19 [IST]
