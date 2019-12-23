  • search
Trending Flashback 2019
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Dented in Haryana, denied in Maha, defeated in Jharkhand: Chidambaram sums up BJP's 2019 story

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 23: AS the JMM-Congress alliance in Jharkhand is set to form the government, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday urged all non-BJP parties to raise their sights and rally around the Congress to save the Constitution.

    "Dented in Haryana, Denied in Maharashtra, Defeated in Jharkhand. That is the story of the BJP in 2019. All non-BJP parties must raise their sights and rally around the Congress to save the Constitution of India," tweeted Chidambaram.

    File photo of P Chidambaram
    File photo of P Chidambaram

    The incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is emerging as the single-largest party in the state but is falling short of a majority. While Congress-JMM+ is holding an edge over the BJP so far by crossing the majority mark 43 seats. The magic number to form the government is 41. As per the current trends, the BJP would need 12 more for a majority.

    More CHIDAMBARAM News

    Read more about:

    chidambaram bjp defeat jharkhand assembly elections 2019

    Story first published: Monday, December 23, 2019, 16:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 23, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue