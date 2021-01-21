Dense to very dense fog engulfs Delhi; Cold wave prevails national capital

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Jan 21: In what comes as a recent development, a cold wave is seen sweeping North India, with dense fog enveloping several areas. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), dense fog is expected to prevail at isolated places over North and Central India.

It is reportedly said that moderate fog was reported over Delhi, Haryana, parts of East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar at 05.30 hours (IST).

The IMD also said that dense to very dense fog in isolated or some pockets is in the forecast for Punjab, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Sikkim.

A fall in minimum temperatures is very likely over most parts of northwest India, it added. On Thursday, temperatures and their 24-hour tendency recorded at 05.30 (IST) over Delhi's Palam was 9.2 and -0.2° C, and Safdarjung 10.0° C and +0.2° C.

The visibility in Amritsar, Bahraich and Siliguri was recorded at 25 metre each; Patiala, Sultanpur, Bhagalpur and Malda at 50 metre each; Gorakhpur and Patna at 200 metre each; Delhi at Safdarjung and Palam at 500 metre.