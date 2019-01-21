Dense fog, poor visibility hampers train movement; 11 Delhi-bound trains running late

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Jan 21: The movement of Delhi bound trains were affected due to the dense fog and poor visibilty on Monday morning. At least 11 Delhi-bound trains are said to be running late due to foggy weather conditions.

On Sunday, low visibility due to foggy weather condition had delayed over 29 flights and led to the cancellation of 25 long-distance trains.

On Friday, flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi were affected as the dense fog enveloped several parts of the national capital early. Departures were completely put on hold from 5.30 AM to 7 AM and arrivals happened only intermittently in between 6 AM to 7.20 AM.

A general weather forecast predicted that there will be a rise in minimum temperatures - between 3 and 4 degree Celsius - over the plains of Northwest India for the next few days.

In its latest bulletin, the weather department has predicted rain and thunder shower across many places in North India including Delhi.

However, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may witness snowfall during January 21 and 22.