Dense fog leads to poor visibility in Delhi; 4 flights delayed, 1 cancelled

New Delhi, Jan 16: Delhi witnessed dense fog on Saturday that led to poor visibility. So far, as many as 4 flights to/from Delhi airport are delayed and at least one flight stands cancelled due to fog. According to reports, Delhi airport authority stated that due to dense fog, only CAT IIIA and CATIII B compliant aircraft and pilots can operate.

The slow winds and ventilation conditions are extremely unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants which lead to deterioration in air quality. As per System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), Delhi's overall air quality index (AQI) stood at 492 i.e, 'severe' category.

However, India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the air quality is expected expected to slightly improve from Sunday evening.

According to reports, 9.8 degree Celsius temperature was recorded in Delhi's Palam at 5:30 am on Saturday. The IMD also said that the temperature is likely to fall by 0.2℃ during next 24 hours.

While, Safdarjung recorded 8.6 degree Celsius temperature, which is likely to rise by 1.2 degree Celsius during next 24 hours.