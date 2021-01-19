Dense fog disrupts train movement in Delhi; air quality 'very poor'

New Delhi, Jan 19: The residents of the national capital woke up to a foggy morning on Tuesday with visibility levels recorded at 200 meters at Safdarjung and Palam, affecting the movement of traffic in Delhi. The lowest temperature was recorded at the Ayanagar station, which registered a minimum temperature of 5.9 degree Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

On Monday, the minimum temperature in the national capital stood at 9 degrees Celsius, two notches more than normal, due to partly cloudy weather and easterly winds which are not as cold as northwesterly winds.

The IMD said that very dense fog lowered visibility to zero metres at Palam at 8:30 am. Visibility level was 300 metres at Safdarjung.

According to the IMD, very dense fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres. In case of dense fog, visibility is between 51 and 200 metres, moderate 201 and 500 metres, and shallow 501 and 1,000 metres.

At least 16 Delhi-bound trains have been reported to be running late. The Delhi Airport, however, said that all flight operations are normal and low visibility procedures are in process.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital remained the same as yesterday in the 'Very Poor' category of the Air Quality Index, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Moderate surface winds helped to disperse the air pollutants but particulate matter, the PM10 and PM2.5 pollutants were recorded at 270 and 185 respectively.

SAFAR also predicted that the air quality is likely to marginally deteriorate later in the day and during the first half of Wednesday and the AQI will remain in the 'Very Poor' category.