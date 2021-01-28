YouTube
    Dense fog covers Delhi-NCR, zero visibility in parts of national capital

    New Delhi, Jan 28: The national capital on Thursday remained covered in a layer of fog with visibility as low as 0 meter at isolated pockets. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a minimum temperature of 4 degree Celsius and a maximum temperature of 21 degree Celsius for today.

    cold

    The overall air quality in Delhi is in the 'very poor' category, with overall AQI standing at 321, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

    Meanwhile, Palam and Safdarjung observatories recorded 7.6 degree Celsius and 5.4 degree Celsius temperatures respectively, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).

    As many as 17 trains are running late on January 28, due to low visibility and other operational reasons, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Northern Railway (NR) told reporters.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 28, 2021, 9:46 [IST]
