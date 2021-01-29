Dense fog covers Delhi; More than 25 trains delayed due to low visibility

Delhi High Court questions Centre's resistance to draft EIA in all vernacular languages

New Delhi, Jan 29: The national capital remained covered in a layer of fog on Friday morning whereas the low visibility hindered the traffic movement in the national capital.

As many as 27 trains are running late on January 29, due to low visibility and other operational reasons, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Northern Railway (NR) informed.

Meanwhile, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a minimum temperature of 5 degree Celsius and a maximum temperature of 21 degree Celsius in the national capital.

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), Delhi's overall air quality in the 'very poor' category, with overall AQI standing at 346.