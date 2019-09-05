Denotification case: Special court issues summons to HD Kumarasawamy

  • search
    By Shreya
    Bengaluru, Sep 05: A Bengaluru Court on Thursday issued summons to former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to appear for questioning in the alleged illegal denotification case.

    A special Lokayukta court acquitted Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on August 27, 2018 in a case of alleged illegal de-notification of a government land in 2007, when he headed the JD(S)-BJP coalition government. In his order, judge D B Patil said he did not find any proof to establish Kumaraswamy's guilt in the case.

    Kumaraswamy had filed a petition seeking dismissal of the case contending that there was no proof to establish that he had de-notified the land. The court also discharged three others, including retired IAS officer K Jothiramalingam, who were also named as an accused.

    Complainant Mahadevswamy had alleged that Kumaraswamy as the chief minister in October 2007 de-notified 3.8 acres of land in Thanisandra village, which had been acquired by the Bangalore Development Authority for formation of residential sites in Arkavathy Layout.

    Kumaraswamy's action was in violation of rules, the complainant had alleged and sought action against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 5, 2019, 20:03 [IST]
