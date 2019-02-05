Denied permission to land chopper, Adityanath plans road trip for Bengal rally today

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Feb 05: After being denied permission to land chopper in West Bengal's South Dinajpur district, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is set to take the road to Bengal.

The BJP has planned a rally by Adityanath in Purulia on Tuesday for which the UP chief minister would enter Bengal through BJP-ruled Jharkhand.

The UP CM will be accompanied by BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha and national executive committee member Mukul Roy.

On Sunday, after being denied landing permission, Adityanath had addressed his two rallies in Bengal on phone.

Also Read No permission for BJP choppers in WB: 'TMC doesn't believe in democracy,' says Defence Minister

"The TMC government didn't allow me to come and meet you all. That is why I had to resort to Digital India of Modi-ji to address you. This TMC government is anti-people, anti-democratic and have compromised with national security," Adityanath said while addressing the rally via the audio link. The TMC government is afraid of the BJP as it very well knows that its days in Bengal are numbered, he said.

Alleging that the TMC government had tried to stop Durga Puja in West Bengal in order to pursue its appeasement policy, Adityanath urged BJP workers to fight hard in order to ensure that the party forms the next government in the state.

"Mamata Banerjee should remember that she can not misuse the government and its agencies in the state. It is shameful that government officials are acting as TMC cadres in the state," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, a delegation of senior BJP leaders met the Chief Election Commissioner to complain about the West Bengal government blocking rallies of senior BJP leaders.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has been continuously accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of obstructing it to hold rallies in the state.

The West Bengal government denied permission to other BJP leaders including party president Amit Shah and Union minister Smriti Irani to conduct rallies, ahead of the Lok Sabha election.