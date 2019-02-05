  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Denied permission to land chopper, Adityanath plans road trip for Bengal rally today

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Feb 05: After being denied permission to land chopper in West Bengal's South Dinajpur district, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is set to take the road to Bengal.

    The BJP has planned a rally by Adityanath in Purulia on Tuesday for which the UP chief minister would enter Bengal through BJP-ruled Jharkhand.

    Yogi Adityanath

    The UP CM will be accompanied by BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha and national executive committee member Mukul Roy.

    On Sunday, after being denied landing permission, Adityanath had addressed his two rallies in Bengal on phone.

    Also Read No permission for BJP choppers in WB: 'TMC doesn't believe in democracy,' says Defence Minister

    "The TMC government didn't allow me to come and meet you all. That is why I had to resort to Digital India of Modi-ji to address you. This TMC government is anti-people, anti-democratic and have compromised with national security," Adityanath said while addressing the rally via the audio link. The TMC government is afraid of the BJP as it very well knows that its days in Bengal are numbered, he said.

    Alleging that the TMC government had tried to stop Durga Puja in West Bengal in order to pursue its appeasement policy, Adityanath urged BJP workers to fight hard in order to ensure that the party forms the next government in the state.

    "Mamata Banerjee should remember that she can not misuse the government and its agencies in the state. It is shameful that government officials are acting as TMC cadres in the state," he said.

    Earlier on Tuesday, a delegation of senior BJP leaders met the Chief Election Commissioner to complain about the West Bengal government blocking rallies of senior BJP leaders.

    The Bharatiya Janata Party has been continuously accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of obstructing it to hold rallies in the state.

    The West Bengal government denied permission to other BJP leaders including party president Amit Shah and Union minister Smriti Irani to conduct rallies, ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

    Read more about:

    yogi adityanath west bengal

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 1:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue