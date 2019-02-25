Denied CM post thrice for being Dalit: Parameshwara

New Delhi, Feb 25: Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara has left the Congress part red-faced with his remark that he denied chief ministerial post thrice as he belonged to Dalit community. He was speaking on the occasion of the felicitation programme organized by the Davanagere District Chalawadi Mahasabha.

At an event in Davangere on Sunday Parameshwara alleged he was thrice denied CM post as he belonged to Dalit community. He said, "PK Basavalingappa and KH Ranganath missed the CM post. Mallikarjun Kharge also couldn't become CM. I missed it thrice. Somehow, I was made Dy CM, " according to ANI.

"For the progress of the country classification of sub-castes has to be stopped. All Dalits and dissidents must be organized, " said the Deputy CM.

He further said that with the Supreme Court decision to strike down reservation in promotions to employees who fall under the SC/ST category, number of SC officials were demoted. Seven people have committed suicide. "Therefore, we will be implementing the 'Reservation in promotions Bill' within next week, " he added.

Responding to G Parameshwara's allegation, former CM Siddaramaiah, said, " It's the Congress party which is taking care of Dalits and other neglected sections of society. I don't know in what context he made a statement like that, it's better you ask him."