MP: Denied ambulance, Son forced to carry his mother's dead body on motorcycle for postmortem

    Bhopal, July 11: It seems like the medical apathy in this country is far deeper that one could have imagined. A video clipping of a man transporting his mother's dead body on a motorcycle to a postmortem centre in Tikamgarh district went viral on Tuesday.

    The video shows the man brought dead body of mother on a motorcycle for post mortem after being allegedly denied hearse van by district hospital in Mohangarh.

    According to police officers, the woman, Kunwar Bai, a resident of Mastapur village was bitten by a snake on Sunday and died despite efforts to rush her to a community health centre at Mohangarh.

    Later, the local police reportedly asked Rajesh, the woman's son, to take her body to the postmortem centre at Tikagamgarh district headquarters, about 35km away. The administration, however, did not provide Rajesh a hearse.

    Meanwhile, Upper Collector has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

