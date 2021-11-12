Dengue cases in Delhi-NCR: 43% residents impacted by Vector-borne disease: Survey

New Delhi, Nov 12: Amid the Covid scare, cases of Dengue are on the rise in New Delhi. A survey conducted by a digital community-based platform has revealed that 43 per cent of residents in the Capital and NCR have been impacted directly or someone in the close network of family and friends.

Since mid-August, several residents have reported on LoclCircles that they have someone in the family with the dengue symptoms like high fever fatigue and joint pain.

Among the 15,000+ responses received by the survey, 57 per cent of respondents from Ghaziabad revealed that they know people who have been impacted by vector-borne disease followed by Delhi with 45 per cent, Noida with 44 per cent, Faridabad with 40 per cent, and 29 per cent in Gurgaon.

It claims that 10 per cent of respondents reported that "four or more individuals" in their family or close network were impacted by the viral disease. Further, 19 per cent of people claimed that they have "two to three individuals", and 15 per cent said only "one individual" has been affected in their family.

However, the majority of 53 per cent of Delhi-NCR residents stated that none from their family has been infected, and 3 per cent could not say about the same. On an aggregate basis, 43 per cent of the respondents said they have someone in their family or close local social network who has been impacted by dengue in 2021.

"LocalCircles, which also hosts the largest voluntary blood assistance network of Delhi-NCR, has seen over 100 per cent increase in blood platelet requests week-over-week for last six weeks," said Sachin Taparia, founder, LocalCircles. "The findings indicate that dengue is badly impacting not just Delhi, but all NCR cities, suggesting authorities' immediate intervention to control and mitigate the spread as well as deploy additional healthcare capacity," he said.

In a survey done by LocalCircles in August, 70 per cent of respondents had said their municipalities were not conducting anti-mosquito fogging or doing it very rarely. PTI

