    Demonetisation, GST perfect examples of ineptitude: Rahul Gandhi

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, July 31: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that the "callous attitude" of the Narendra Modi government in rolling out GST and demonetisation has sent the Indian economy is in tailspin and brought it to the brink of meltdown.

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

    "Demonetisation and GST rollout are perfect examples of ineptitude and lack of depth in the Modi Government. Their callous attitude has sent the Indian economy in tailspin and has brought it to the brink of a meltdown," he said on Twitter.

    He tagged a news report quoting the Comptroller and Auditor General, in its first ever audit of the Goods and Services Tax, that the government had failed to try out the system before its rollout, leading to inadequate compliance mechanisms, and lower tax revenues.

    PTI

