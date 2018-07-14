Demonetisation decision taken instantly, why Ram Mandir still hangs: Thackeray

Mumbai, July 14: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday asked if the demonetisation decision could be taken so quickly, why is the decision on building Ram Temple in Ayodhya still pending.

"The demonetization decision was taken instantly, but the work on Ram Mandir has yet to begun. They (BJP) had said it would happen before the elections - which elections, 2019 or 2050?" Thackeray questioned.

It was reported that on Friday, BJP president Amit Shah said that construction of the grand Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh will start before the 2019 elections. Shah made the promise of building the temple soon during his one-day visit to Hyderabad.

In a meeting with his party leaders in the city, Shah said that steps will be taken to clear the decks for launching construction of the temple before the polls, stated a report by IANS.

The BJP, however, denied that Shah had made any such remarks on the Ram temple issue.

"Yesterday in Telangana, BJP President Shri Amit Shah didn't make any statement on the issue of Ram Mandir as being claimed in certain sections of the media. No such matter was even on the agenda," the BJP said on twitter.