  • search
Trending Kartarpur Corridor Maharashtra Demonetisation Ayodhya Verdict
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Demonetisation, 3 years on: Rahul Gandhi terms it as 'terror attack'

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 8: Terming demonetisation as a "terror attack", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said those behind the "vicious" assault have yet to be brought to justice.

    His attack on the government came on the third anniversary of demonetisation. On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes would cease to be a legal tender.

    File photo of Rahul Gandhi
    File photo of Rahul Gandhi

    "It's 3 yrs since the Demonetisation terror attack that devastated the Indian economy, taking many lives, wiping out lakhs of small businesses & leaving millions of Indians unemployed," Gandhi said in a tweet.

    Demonetisation, 3 years on: #DeMonetisationDisaster trends on Twitter

    Those behind this "vicious attack" have yet to be brought to justice, the former Congress president said, using the hashtag 'DeMonetisation Disaster'. Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also hit out at Prime Minister Modi for the demonetisation move, describing him as "today's Tughlaq".

    "Sultan Muhammad bin Tughlaq rendered the country's currency useless in the year 1330. Today's Tughlaq did the same on November 8, 2016," he said in a tweet. "3 years have passed and the country is suffering because- economy collapsed, employment lost.

    Demonetisation was futile exercise, knew it would ruin lives, says Mamata Banerjee

    Neither terrorism stopped, nor the business of fake notes," he said, and asked who is responsible. Surjewala also cited global rating agency Moody's lowering the outlook on the government of India's ratings to negative, to claim that demonetization was a "man-made catastrophe". He questioned the "silence" of those in power on the third anniversary of demonetisation.

    More RAHUL GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi terror attack demonetisation indian economy tweet

    Story first published: Friday, November 8, 2019, 12:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 8, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue