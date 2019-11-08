  • search
    Demonetisation, 3 years on: #DeMonetisationDisaster trends on Twitter

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 08: On the third anniversary of demonetisation, Twitter users slammed the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for cheating the nation with the note-ban 'scam' and many users also called this move as a 'disaster'.

    Demonetisation was mainly aimed at curbing black money, per Narendra Modi's highly watched address to the nation on the evening of 8 November 2016.

    Demonetisation, 3 years on: #DeMonetisationDisaster trends on Twitter
    Representational Image

    On this day in 2016, the Centre at 8 pm had announced a ban on the currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 in a sudden move that took everyone by surprise, restricting availability of money for the next two days and taking months to return to normal.

    As India marks the third anniversary of demonetisation on Friday, i.e Nov 08, Hashtag like #DeMonetisationDisaster #demonitisation have started trending on Twitter since morning. Check out some of the tweets here.

    The effects of demonetisation including its role in culling black money and stemming terrorism and Naxalism as well as its impact on the economy are still being discussed with the opposition slamming the Modi government, terming its decision as "ill-advised" and "disastrous" for the country.

    Story first published: Friday, November 8, 2019, 8:32 [IST]
