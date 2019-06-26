  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Demolition of Praja Vedika built by Chandrababu Naidu begins

    By
    |

    Amaravati, June 26: With six trucks, a JCB machine, and 30 labourers, the demolition of a building constructed during the tenure of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Andhra Pradesh's Amravati was underway on Wednesday morning.

    Demolition of Praja Vedika built by Chandrababu Naidu begins
    Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy

    The building, Praja Vedika convention hall, was built by the AP Capital Region Development Authority on the Krishna riverbed near the residence of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and present Leader of the Opposition Chandrababu Naidu.

    Praja Vedika built by Naidu to be demolished: Jagan Mohan Reddy

    To bring down the structure were made during a two-day meeting of district collectors and superintendents of police at the premises. Reddy on Monday declared that all the buildings that came up on the banks of Krishna river were illegal and unauthorised constructions. He said these would be demolished one after the other starting on Wednesday.

    The entire government machinery, right from the CM, is conducting its meeting in an illegal building. Knowing that it is illegal, we are conducting the meeting here, he noted.

    Naidu's TDP was voted out in Assembly polls in April, with Mr Reddy's YSR Congress claiming a massive mandate. The party also decimated the TDP in parliamentary elections, winning 22 of 25 seats to become the fourth-largest in parliament, behind only the BJP, the Congress and the DMK.

    More N CHANDRABABU NAIDU News

    Read more about:

    n chandrababu naidu andhra pradesh demolition

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue