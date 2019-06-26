Demolition of Praja Vedika built by Chandrababu Naidu begins

India

oi-Deepika S

Amaravati, June 26: With six trucks, a JCB machine, and 30 labourers, the demolition of a building constructed during the tenure of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Andhra Pradesh's Amravati was underway on Wednesday morning.

The building, Praja Vedika convention hall, was built by the AP Capital Region Development Authority on the Krishna riverbed near the residence of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and present Leader of the Opposition Chandrababu Naidu.

Praja Vedika built by Naidu to be demolished: Jagan Mohan Reddy

To bring down the structure were made during a two-day meeting of district collectors and superintendents of police at the premises. Reddy on Monday declared that all the buildings that came up on the banks of Krishna river were illegal and unauthorised constructions. He said these would be demolished one after the other starting on Wednesday.

The entire government machinery, right from the CM, is conducting its meeting in an illegal building. Knowing that it is illegal, we are conducting the meeting here, he noted.

Naidu's TDP was voted out in Assembly polls in April, with Mr Reddy's YSR Congress claiming a massive mandate. The party also decimated the TDP in parliamentary elections, winning 22 of 25 seats to become the fourth-largest in parliament, behind only the BJP, the Congress and the DMK.