    Democracy still exists in Bengal while there is no democracy at a few places: Mamata Banerjee

    Kolkata, Sep 23: West Bengal (WB) Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said democracy still exists in Bengal while there is no democracy at a few places. She said that protests are important in a democracy.

    The TMC supremo said that the day protests lose their value, India will stop being India.

    She pointed the Jadavpur University incident.

    "BJP wants to gain power everywhere. We will hold a rally on 18 October to protest against the privatization and closure of public sector undertakings," said the WB CM.

    Mamata slammed the BJP for creating fear over the National Register of Citizens (NRC) issue, due to which six people have lost their lives in the state till now.

      Earlier, the WB Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Dilip Ghosh slammed Mamata and her party leaders opposing plans for the NRC in Bengal. He claimed that the Mamata-led TMC government in the state is protecting more than one crore Rohingyas and Bangladeshi Muslims. Addressing a press meet, he iterated that the BJP will implement NRC in Bengal and throw out infiltrators.

      Countering this the TMC supremo said, "You won't be able to shut Bengal's mouth as you did in Assam by using your police. Suddenly, you are teaching us religion as if we don't celebrate Eid, Durga Puja, Muharram, and Chhath Puja."

      Accusing the BJP of indulging in "divisive politics", Mamata challenged the party to "touch even one citizen on the pretext of implementing NRC".

