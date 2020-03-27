Demand created: Why no country wants to take on China on the coronavirus

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 27: Efforts to initiate a discussion at the United Nations Security Council over the outbreak of the coronavirus were nixed by China.

Along with China, both Russia and South Africa said that there was no need to discuss the issue as there was no direct link between the spread of the virus and threat to peace and security of the world.

China in fact shot it down while stating that there was no consensus within the UNSC, which is a mandatory requirement to take up any proposal. Sources explained that there is a reason why every country is quiet or shy to call out China on the outbreak of this virus.

US President Donald Trump who has termed COVID-19 as the Chinese virus several times in the past also displayed a changed stance. In his latest tweet, he said, " just finished a very good conversation with President Xi of China. Discussed in great detail the CoronaVirus that is ravaging large parts of our Planet. China has been through much & has developed a strong understanding of the Virus. We are working closely together. Much respect!

#Stayathome and send us your selfie

NEWS AT 3 PM, MARCH 27th, 2020

At this juncture, China plays an extremely crucial fight against the virus. China has over the months built several medical capacities, which include suits, ventilators and equipment meant for the treatment of the virus. Given today's scenario, several countries would have no option but to import from China. Given this fact none want to discuss China's contribution to this as there is a great demand for the equipment that China has produced, which could contain the spread of the virus.

Moreover at the UNSC, the reason cited above by Russia and South Africa need not hold water. The UNSC has discussed the ebola outbreak and its impact several times. At the UNSC there were however no takers for the Estonian proposal which spoke about transparency over the outbreak of the deadly virus.