YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Independence Day
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delimitation exercise underway at J&K announces PM Modi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech highlighted on the journey of development at Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 last year.

      PM Modi Independence Day speech: His salute to jawans at LOC & LAC | Oneindia News

      He said that the one year is the year of rights received by the women and Dalits in Jammu and Kashmir. This one year is also the year of a life of dignity for the refugees of Jammu and Kashmir, the PM further added.

      Delimitation exercise underway at J&K announces PM Modi
      Prime Minister Narendra Modi

      He further stated that the delimitation exercise is being carried out in Jammu and Kashmir.

      The world saw what our soldiers did at Ladakh: PM Modi

      The country is committed for the completion of this work so that elections are held and the peoples' representatives are elected there.

      On Ladakh being made a Union Territory, the PM said that a long pending dream of the people of the region has been fulfilled. This will pave the way for development of the region and we are fully committed towards it, the PM also said.

      More NARENDRA MODI News

      Read more about:

      narendra modi independence day jammu and kashmir

      Story first published: Saturday, August 15, 2020, 9:21 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 15, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue