"Delighted to be back home" tweets Jaitley after returning from US

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Feb 9: Union Minister Arun Jaitley, who had gone to the United States for medical treatment in January, has returned to India. He was in the US for almost a month.

Jaitley had reportedly gone to a hospital in New York for treatment of soft tissue cancer in his thigh.

"Delighted to be back home," the Finance Minister tweeted this afternoon.

Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS last year in early April following which he underwent dialysis. He had renal transplant surgery on May 14, 2018.

[India 'Economic absurdity' to say no creation of jobs with high GDP growth: Jaitley]

In Jaitley's absence, Union Minister Piyush Goyal was given the charge of interim Finance Minister and it was who presented the Budget in Parliament on February 1.

Jaitley was, however, active on social media and even gave an interview to an agency after the Budget was presented.

[Arun Jaitley in New York for cancer treatment, may miss budget]

News agency PTI, in a recent report, had quoted sources saying Jaitley was recovering well and may also attend Parliament next week, depending on doctor's advice.

Jaitley had last month flown to New York for the treatment after being reportedly diagnosed with soft tissue cancer which required surgery. This was his first overseas visit after he underwent renal transplant surgery on May 14, 2018, at AIIMS.