  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    "Delighted to be back home" tweets Jaitley after returning from US

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 9: Union Minister Arun Jaitley, who had gone to the United States for medical treatment in January, has returned to India. He was in the US for almost a month.

    Jaitley had reportedly gone to a hospital in New York for treatment of soft tissue cancer in his thigh.

    File photo of Union Minister Arun Jaitley
    File photo of Union Minister Arun Jaitley

    "Delighted to be back home," the Finance Minister tweeted this afternoon.

    Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS last year in early April following which he underwent dialysis. He had renal transplant surgery on May 14, 2018.

    [India 'Economic absurdity' to say no creation of jobs with high GDP growth: Jaitley]

    In Jaitley's absence, Union Minister Piyush Goyal was given the charge of interim Finance Minister and it was who presented the Budget in Parliament on February 1.

    Jaitley was, however, active on social media and even gave an interview to an agency after the Budget was presented.

    [Arun Jaitley in New York for cancer treatment, may miss budget]

    News agency PTI, in a recent report, had quoted sources saying Jaitley was recovering well and may also attend Parliament next week, depending on doctor's advice.

    Jaitley had last month flown to New York for the treatment after being reportedly diagnosed with soft tissue cancer which required surgery. This was his first overseas visit after he underwent renal transplant surgery on May 14, 2018, at AIIMS.

    Read more about:

    arun jaitley united states

    Story first published: Saturday, February 9, 2019, 17:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 9, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue