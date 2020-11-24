Delhi's temperature to rise over next couple of days, air quality worsens

Centre brings in ordinance to deal with air pollution in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, Nov 24: As the speed of wind slowed down over Delhi, the city's air quality slipped into the "very poor" zone on Tuesday.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) reading at 6am was 350, in the "very poor" zone, as against 295 on Monday, which was in the "poor" category.

Scientists at the India Meteorological Department said that a western disturbance over the hills is likely to slow wind speed and also increase temperature in Delhi.

On Monday, the minimum temperature in the national capital dropped to 6.3 degrees Celsius, the lowest in November since 2003.

The lowest minimum temperature fell to 6.9°C on Sunday, which was then the lowest minimum November temperature since 2003.

On Monday, the Safdarjung Observatory, considered representative of Delhi's weather, recorded a minimum of 6.3°C, five notches below normal. The maximum here settled at 26.2°C, normal for this time of the year.

"Such a low minimum temperature in November was earlier recorded on November 29, 2003, when it dropped to 6.1°C," said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD's regional weather forecasting centre.

This year, the IMD officials have forecast a colder than normal winter for Delhi, with both minimum and maximum temperatures likely to remain at least two degrees below normal throughout the season.