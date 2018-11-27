  • search

Delhi's Signature Bridge: 12 traffic cops stationed from 8am-8pm to avoid accidents

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 27: The Delhi's Signature Bridge, 575-meter-bridge, which was recently inaugurated on November 4, has become a hotspot for people to click selfies climbing onto its railings. Thrill-lovers have been spotted climbing suspension cables and the parapet to get 'perfect' pictures. The bridge on both sides of the divider has become an illegal parking space for people.

    Delhis Signature Bridge: 12 traffic cops stationed from 8am-8pm to avoid accidents
    Bikers ride past the newly-constructed Signature Bridge seen in the background, at Wazirabad, in New Delhi.PTI Photo

    In a bid to avoid any untoward incident, 12 traffic police personnel have been deployed from 8 am to 8 pm at Signature Bridge and its approaching road from Khajuri side in the national capital, as over 2000 prosecution has been done for various traffic offences at the Bridge since November 4.

    Also Read | Delhi: 2 dead after motorcycle rams into divider at Signature Bridge

    Delhi Traffic Police has put up boards which read "No Halting" and "No Parking" to smoothen the flow of traffic on the bridge. The traffic police have also been spreading road safety awareness through workshops and social media platforms.

    Over 100 'challans' were also issued on Monday for various violations at the newly opened Signature bridge, Delhi Police said and asserted that they are working on making the flyover safer for commuters.

    Also Read | Police detain, question 4 transgenders for stripping on Signature Bridge

    The project is aimed at reducing travel time and traffic between the northern-eastern and northern part of the national capital. The bridge is the first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge in India.

    Read more about:

    signature bridge accidents traffic policemen new delhi

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 27, 2018, 12:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 27, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue