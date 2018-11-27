Delhi's Signature Bridge: 12 traffic cops stationed from 8am-8pm to avoid accidents

New Delhi, Nov 27: The Delhi's Signature Bridge, 575-meter-bridge, which was recently inaugurated on November 4, has become a hotspot for people to click selfies climbing onto its railings. Thrill-lovers have been spotted climbing suspension cables and the parapet to get 'perfect' pictures. The bridge on both sides of the divider has become an illegal parking space for people.

In a bid to avoid any untoward incident, 12 traffic police personnel have been deployed from 8 am to 8 pm at Signature Bridge and its approaching road from Khajuri side in the national capital, as over 2000 prosecution has been done for various traffic offences at the Bridge since November 4.

Delhi Traffic Police has put up boards which read "No Halting" and "No Parking" to smoothen the flow of traffic on the bridge. The traffic police have also been spreading road safety awareness through workshops and social media platforms.

Over 100 'challans' were also issued on Monday for various violations at the newly opened Signature bridge, Delhi Police said and asserted that they are working on making the flyover safer for commuters.

The project is aimed at reducing travel time and traffic between the northern-eastern and northern part of the national capital. The bridge is the first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge in India.