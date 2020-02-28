  • search
Trending Delhi Riots
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi's Lieutenant Guv Anil Baijal visits violence-hit areas, takes stock of situation

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 28: Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday visited riot-affected areas in northeast Delhi to take stock of the situation and interacted with locals.

    Baijal visited Maujpur, Jaffrabad and Gokulpuri, an official said. He was accompanied by senior police officers.

    Delhis Lieutenant Guv Anil Baijal visits violence-hit areas, takes stock of situation

    This is the first visit of the Lt governor to the riot-hit areas after violence broke out on Monday.

    Northeast Delhi violence: Death toll mounts to 42

    At least 39 have been killed and over 200 injured in communal clashes in northeast Delhi. The areas worst affected in the violence include Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura.

    Earlier this week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Environment Minister Gopal Rai had visited the violence-hit areas.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    anil baijal communal clashes new delhi

    Story first published: Friday, February 28, 2020, 16:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 28, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X